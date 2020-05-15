Seagrass Village gets tablets from “Project: VITAL” for the seniors to connect with their families

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Seniors in assisted living facilities and nursing homes all over Florida still can’t see their loved ones in person, but one assisted living community in the area was able to help connect seniors with their families despite the limitations.

With the help of a grant from the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, the Alzheimer’s Association was able to distribute tablets to senior facilities all over the state through what they call Project: VITAL (Virtual Inclusive Technology for All).

One of the places to receive those tablets was Seagrass Village, an assisted living community in Panama City Beach.

“It’s really nice to have the tablets so that they can see their family members and their family members can see them and to do the chat with them, that’s been really, very beneficial,” Seagrass Village Executive Director Ellen Witterstaeter said.

The facility received two senior-friendly tablets for their residents to use. Not only do they have video-chatting capabilities, but they also have games and other features the seniors love.

“I think our favorite so far is the travel feature besides the video call of course, but the travel feature because we have a lot of patients or seniors from all over and they really enjoy looking at the different places they can go to on the iPad,” Seagrass Village Activities Director Susan Bryant said.

“There are games you can play, you can go on guided tours, I was looking at Amsterdam the other day,” Witterstaeter said. “Our residents come from everywhere so it’s very nice to engage them in their past and look at pictures and see things that let them have special memories.”

Witterstaeter said the tablets were a blessing to recieve and their seniors have loved using them to chat with their families during this strange time.

“A lot of them get very excited now when we come out with the iPads,” Bryant said. “They know they are gonna get to see their family or have a new game they get to play. “