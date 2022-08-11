PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Scott’s Ferry Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating a new addition.

Firefighters took delivery on the department’s first ever brand new fire truck.

Friends and family members turned out to see the new truck arrive this afternoon. Fire Chief James Yon was speechless when he saw it.

The $300,000 vehicle can carry 1,200 gallons of water.

District 5 County Commissioner Gene Bailey says this truck will help communities within the Scott’s Ferry 15-mile wide coverage area.

“It will really help this community, you know, in a 15-mile radius of what this one serves. But also, we have Kinard over here which backs up, and Blountstown backs up, so they back one another up,” Commissioner Bailey said. “But this is a new truck and it is a very needed item that they wanted and I’m glad to see them get it, glad for the time, you know, that was spent getting it.”

Commissioner Bailey and Chief Yon hope the new truck will boost current firefighters’ morale and inspire more volunteers to join the department.