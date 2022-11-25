PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Schooners hosted their Last Local’s Christmas Party and Toy Drive on the beach Friday afternoon.

The Christmas event featured a Christmas village on the beach.

The festivities continued after sunset with a bonfire on the beach, s’mores, live music and chances for kids to visit with Santa.

All of the toys collected tonight will be donated to Salvage Santa.

“We are the last local beach club and we always give back to the community,” Schooners Executive Chef Conrad Jochum said. “You know, this time it’s a toy drive for kids. There’s nothing better than giving back to kids and having kids come out here. It’s very successful and it’s locals giving to locals and I don’t think anything better than giving the kids.”

Jochum said each year they deliver truckloads of toys to Salvage Santa.