Schools across Bay County call on parents to help in the fight against rising COVID numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School officials say they’ve seen a small spike in COVID cases, but are hoping it will be short-lived.

They say parents and guardians will be a huge help to the county in order to keep the battle of COVID under control.

They’re asking for you to keep your children at home if they display even minor symptoms, like a runny nose or sore throat.

School officials try to work quickly to isolate children who test positive from the rest of the class. But, if cases spread too quickly, the situation can get out of hand fast.



“We also need parents to make sure that their student who are supposed to be quarantining are actually staying home, because if they have been exposed they could potentially be spreading COVID in our community,” said Sharon Michalik, BDS Director of Communications. “Even students who are waiting on the results of a test, also need to be quarantining and staying home and not coming to school.”

Tthe school system is still offering online options in case any student has to miss out on in-person learning for an extended period of time.

As of last Thursday, Bay District Schools had 77 new student cases of covid-19. Their district COVID dashboard is usually updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays