School officials welcome students back for first day of school

BAY COUNTY, Fla.(WMBB) — Despite all of the controversy over masks and debate over postponing. Kids all over the county returned to school today.

After school being online most of last year, school officials said they were excited to welcome them back.

Right now, the school district isn’t requiring children to wear a mask at school. Today some were wearing masks, while some weren’t.

Walsingham Academy Assistant Administrator, Chad Gall, said the first day at the new school went smoothly.

“It was a great day, kids had a great time today, teachers did. It was great to see our little Wahoos and all of their families, everybody was excited to be back at school. Everything went as well as expected today. I was really excited, our principal was excited, and all of our families were excited to be at this beautiful new school,” Gall said.

Gall said they had no issues with masks today. They plan to work with students who may need to quarantine during the year.