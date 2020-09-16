School closures around the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Amid flooding from storm surge and rain some area schools are close Thursday.
- Schools in Walton County will remain closed through Thursday. Freeport High School will stay open as a shelter.
- Holmes County schools are closed on Thursday.
- All Bay District schools are closed Thursday and anticipate being reopened Friday.
- Jackson County schools are closed Thursday.
- Washington County schools are closed Thursday to all faculty and students.
- Gulf County schools will be closed Thursday.
- Calhoun County schools are closed Thursday.
- Chipola College will be closed on Thursday.
- Gulf Coast State College will be closed Thursday and will make a determination on if they will reopen Friday once campuses have been assessed.
- Florida State University-Panama City Campus confirmed they will be open Thursday.