School closures around the Panhandle

Local News
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Amid flooding from storm surge and rain some area schools are close Thursday.

  • Schools in Walton County will remain closed through Thursday. Freeport High School will stay open as a shelter.
  • Holmes County schools are closed on Thursday.
  • All Bay District schools are closed Thursday and anticipate being reopened Friday.
  • Jackson County schools are closed Thursday.
  • Washington County schools are closed Thursday to all faculty and students.
  • Gulf County schools will be closed Thursday.
  • Calhoun County schools are closed Thursday.
  • Chipola College will be closed on Thursday.
  • Gulf Coast State College will be closed Thursday and will make a determination on if they will reopen Friday once campuses have been assessed.
  • Florida State University-Panama City Campus confirmed they will be open Thursday.

