Update: 11 a.m.

Bay District School officials have released a statement on a Monday morning bus crash at Highyway 20 and Delco Road. Although initial reports indicated that seven students were taken to a local hospital the District states that four students were transported.

They added that 21 students, in total were on the bus at the time of the accident and that the other students were either taken by a parent or guardian or were taken to school.

“We know this was a very scary situation for everyone on the bus, and for the parents/guardians of those on the bus, and we’re doing all we can to support those students and families,” district officials wrote in a news release. “We’d also like to take this opportunity to remind our entire community to please be vigilant for buses on the roads in the mornings and afternoons and to exercise every safety precaution possible when driving adjacent to our buses.”

Our previous story is below:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Seven students and a school bus driver were transported to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash with a semi-truck Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on Highway 20 and Delco Road. The crash is under investigation.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.