PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Districts Schools students have been enjoying National School Lunch Week with some new dishes. Chartwells K-12 School Food Services introduced a new menu item each day.

BDS Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, said National School Lunch week is an excellent opportunity for school board members to hear what students think. Chartwells has a contract for all BDS lunchrooms and customizes the menu based on grade level.

High schoolers are typically open to a variety of foods, while elementary students enjoy finger foods. But this week, Chartwells created new food items to keep students engaged and interested in eating school meals.

“During John F. Kennedy’s presidency, he created national school lunch week to really celebrate the symbiotic relationship between full bellies and full minds,” Stephanie Werchan with Chartwells said.

Michalik said the school board and Chartwells share the same goal of providing students with more choices and options.

“They always have like a salad or a wrap for the kids who prefer a more vegetarian option. And then there are the different hot meals that are all sorts of different things now,” Michalik said. “So, they’ve really showcased some new meals this week and taking stock of what was a hit and what was a miss, you know what the feedback from the kids.”

Jinks Middle School students, Hailo Smith and Braelyn Carpenter, said they’d like to see chicken fingers, mac and cheese, and hamburgers introduced.

“Some schools have the same lunch every day and they don’t give different options and it kind of gets boring and you’re tired of having the same thing repeatedly. So, it’s good to have a say in what you eat and what kind of things you like,” Carpenter said.

Chartwells also plans to introduce more vegan, meat, and global foods options in the future.