PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a very turbulent negotiation period, Bay District School Board approved a new teacher contract that raises the base salary by nearly $2000.

The contract came after more than a month of negotiation between the Bay District Schools and the Association of Bay County Educators.

Both the school board and teachers union expressed contentment with the outcome of the negotiation.

“I’m excited. Did it take too long? Yes,” Bay District Schools Board’s Chairman Steve Moss said. “I believe honestly, in regards to negotiating back and forth with the teachers union and the district folks. Finally, though, we made it here.”

From here the contract will go to the teacher’s union for approval.

If passed the new contract will take immediate effect. The pay raises will be retroactive to the beginning of the school year and teachers will be compensated accordingly.