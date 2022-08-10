The first day of school was Wednesday at Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students throughout Bay County lined up waiting for school to begin on Wednesday morning.

“I love that they’re very welcoming and everybody’s nice,” Hiland Park Fifth Grader Marissa Kehl said.

School administrators said they have been preparing for weeks for the start of school.

“We’ve been creating schedules, creating our procedures, teaching new people how we do things here at Hiland Park,” Hiland Park Principal Ilea Faircloth said.

Faircloth said parents must update the parent portal to make sure all information about their child is correct.

She’s also encouraging parents to be patient about delays while dropping off and picking up children.

“Just be patient with us,” Faircloth said. “The first day of school we work really hard to make sure dismissal and arrival go well. As parents come on campus, no one comes without being pre-screened to keep everyone safe.”

Administrators said it will take time to get kids in and out of school efficiently.

“It will take a few days before our staff familiarizes themselves with who you are and which child belongs to which parent,” Bay District Schools Administrator Josh Balkom said. “And so please be patient.”