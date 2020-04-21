School art exhibitions move online, free to the public

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — While events across the United States have had to cancel due to COVID-19, some have found a way to move online, including local art exhibitions.

The Best of Bay County Schools Exhibition will be shown online and feature hundreds of pieces of art from Bay District Schools students. Similarly, Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) art students will show their work online in an exhibit titled “Fantasy Pop: A Collection of Daydreams.”

Using the Florida Art Education Association’s online exhibition system, the Bay County Art Teachers Association collected pictures of the artwork and uploaded them online to continue with plans to hold the exhibition. The art is open for viewing from April 24 to June 30.

GCSC art students are executing their fantasy-themed showing using ArtSteps.com and showing their work from April 25 to May 9.

The students also are holding a virtual opening reception using Zoom, on April 25 from 1-2 p.m.

Both exhibitions are free to attend online and functioning through the Panama City Center for the Arts’ website. Find out more in the segments below, and use the links attached to view the art.

Ashley Williams, Bay County Art Teachers’ Association President, joined News 13 This Morning via video chat to discuss the Best of Bay Exhibition in the segment above. View the exhibition when it becomes available using this link.

Tammy Marinuzzi, GCSC Professor of Art, Visual and Performing Arts, as well as art student Sarah Coshatt, joined News 13 This Morning via video chat to give details on “Fantasy Pop: A Collection of Daydreams.” Find out more in the segment above and view the exhibit using this link, starting April 25.