Scholar Athlete of the Week- Brady Donaldson

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Marianna’s, Brady Donaldson.

He’s a big part of Marianna’s athletic department. He plays both football and baseball for the school, but he’s also an excellent student and has big plans for the future.

“Maybe play a little bit of baseball,” Donaldson said. “Two or three years, and then go to dental school, hopefully get into dental school, so probably still be in dental school in ten years.”

He’s a 4.0 student at Marianna, and he’s not the only Donaldson at the high school as Bulldog’s football coach is his father. His last name means a lot to him and says his family pushes him the most.

“I’m still very fortunate to have both sets of both of my grandparents alive,” Donaldson said. “So I have four grandparents still, my mom, and my dad. Like you said, my dads the football coach and mom drives me a lot during school so, they stay on me, and yeah, nothing less than a 4.0, ain’t walking in the house with that.”

For his success, Donaldson credits his upbringing, and his baseball coach, Bobby Hughes, couldn’t agree more.

“Just growing up in Marianna, being around the people he’s around, and all those kind of things, and the way he was raised,” Hughes said. “He was raised the hard way, kind of like most of our families in Marianna are. But he was raised right and you can tell that when he’s on the field, and he’s just a pleasure to work with.”