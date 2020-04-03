SBA’s Payment Protection Program is now taking applications and here’s what you should know

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday, banks across America were flooded with applications for the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) after final guidelines were issued late Thursday evening.

As part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package, all small businesses and sole proprietorships with 500 or fewer employees are now eligible to apply for a fully forgivable loan. Starting April 10, 2020, independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply as well.

Stipulations for eligibility state that the funds will be provided in the form of loans but they will include a six month deferment period for an interest rate of 1%.

Mindy Rankin, partner and CPA with Warren Averett CPA’s and Advisers said the loan is fully forgivable but that doesn’t mean it’s free. Interest is still due after six months.

“Interest is still going to be due on the loan and, you have to prove that you’ve spent the money on payroll, utilities, interest on mortgages, and health insurance to qualify for complete loan forgiveness,” Rankin said.

Knowing what constitutes “full forgiveness” is important as the SBA stipulates that 75% of the loan must be used on payroll alone.

“The SBA said that there would be more guidance on the forgiveness piece because we will have eight weeks to calculate that,” Rankin said.

How much will you receive? Employers can apply to receive up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll expense, including health-care benefits, for annual salaries up to $100,000. There is a $10 million dollar max on all loans.

Rankin said that the amount you can apply for is more complicated than it seems.

“It’s not as simple as taking your W3, dividing it by 12, and then multiplying it by 2.5,” Rankin said. “Payroll costs include multiple factors like wages, health insurance, retirement benefits and more.”

“How much you qualify for is based on a formula but the rules are so broad and they have changed several times,” Rankin said. “It’s been really hard to make the calculations for what is two and a half times the payroll call.”

As far as independent contractors and self-employed individuals are concerned, Rankin said that the SBA has provided zero guidance on how their eligibility will be calculated.

“I have some clients that are independent contractors, and right now they are on hold because I can not tell them how much their loan amount is going to be,” Rankin said.

So, how does one apply? The best place to start is to contact one of the financial institutions where you currently do business. Rankin said that local banks are taking applications but, they are also taking their time to ensure maximum accuracy.

“The local banks are having a little bit of trouble getting everything in place because of the technology and the amount of work that it does take to get a portal open with the SBA,” Rankin said.

“At 7:55 p.m. last night, they issued the final guidelines,” Rankin said. Therefore, the local banks are taking their time, trying to make sure they have everything in place to be able to provide the loans.”

What about fees? Most business loans come with application fees and closing fees. Rankin said that PPP Loan will have no hidden fees or require any collateral.

“The local government is paying the bank a loan fee for processing,” Rankin said. “And, you just need the appropriate paperwork to apply, like W2’s and 941’s.”

Rankin suggested that small businesses should not co-mingle funds to ensure accurate records are kept.

“If you do get a PPP Loan, you should set up a separate bank account so that you and the bank can track those finances much easier,” Rankin said. “You will have to prove to the bank that you paid your rent and your utilities with that money, so it’s better to have all of that in one account.”

You can find additional information on how and where to apply for a PPP Loan, on the SBA’s website.