Satsuma farm owner plans her first-ever Satsuma Farm Day

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — What makes a good satsuma? Jessica Milam said the best ones are sweet, seedless, and easy to peel.

“Last year was our first year and we just kind of dabbled in the market,” Sellers Farm Owner Milam said. “This year we’ve tried to get a little more into the market. There are several amazing satsuma farms locally here in Jackson County and we’re just trying to be one of the many.”

Milam got into the family business at Sellers Farm during the pandemic.

She said she immediately took over.

Milam now has 410 satsuma trees and the harvest is ready to be picked.

So she’s inviting the community to join her in celebrating Sellers Satsumas 1st Annual Farm Day.

On November 27th, families will be able to go right to the grove to clip off a satsuma themselves.

“I just want to have a fellowship of all people of all surrounding counties, specifically Jackson, where people can come to gather and enjoy being outside and picking fruit; which, we don’t normally have people in the grove so I’m excited about that,” Sellers said.

There will be activities for the whole family, including live music and a hayride.

“We will have lots of local vendors, craft vendors, food, and whatnot but you don’t have to register. You just show up,” Sellers said. “It’s on November the 27th from 10-5 here at our farm in the grove in Forks of the Creek.”

Farm Day admission is free and open to all.

Sellers request is that you bring cash because the wifi in that area is weak.

They’ll also be selling satsumas by the bag.

For more information on Sellers Satsumas 1st Annual Farm Day click here.