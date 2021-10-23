Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club celebrates grand reopening

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 85 acre Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tournament for the grand reopening of their private beach club…

People from around the area teed up for a tournament to celebrate the reopening of the Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club.

“It’s a total transformation, and I kind of joke, who knew we were going to build a new golf course. Everything has been addressed. All the tees, fairway, greens, drainage, and again the opening up of the natural areas,” said Bill Bergin with Bergin Golf Designs.

Bergin said the multi-million dollar renovation was engineered to include more white sand and to carry the gulf breeze from 30A all the way to the golf course.

“See the contrast between the white sand, natural areas, and these beautiful green fairways. So we are really excited about it and besides that, the golf course is going to play great too. But when you come out here you are struck with how well it looks and that contrast of beach feel to pretty green grass and golf. So it’s a great combination,” Bergin said.

The unique design of the golf course is much more playable for the average golfer, while still remaining tough for an elite golfer.

President of Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club Robert Reeder said after struggling for a while, the reopening of the golf course was the best decision they have ever made.



“Our goal is to make it the friendliest and best golf course in the area and I think we’ve taken a great step to get there,” Reeder said.

The new course includes a short game area, which they call “The Loop” which is a par three, six-hole short course.

“I told the members it will feel like we added 15 acres of property to this golf course and it does,” Bergin said.

The golf club has been open for the last 50 years and staff said they are excited to keep the course alive.

The club is an 18-hole, par 72 golf course.

“It has been transformed. it is a new golf course,” Bergin said. “It just happened to occupy the same ground that it used to.”