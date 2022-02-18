SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A South Walton restaurant is closed for the unforeseeable future after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

The fire happened at “The Oasis Santa Rosa Beach” off Bald Eagle Drive shortly before 9 a.m., according to a news release.

South Walton Fire District firefighters arrived to see smoke coming from the roof. When they got inside, they said they found the fire in the kitchen.

Nobody was there at the time of the fire and nobody was injured, officials said.

Firefighters said an electrical malfunction with the wiring in the kitchen wall caused the fire.

On Facebook, the business said they need to clean and restore and aren’t sure how long they’ll be closed.