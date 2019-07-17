Santa Rosa Beach man arrested for stealing $102,000 from ATMs

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – FDLE agents have arrested a Santa Rosa Beach man for reportedly stealing several thousands dollars from local ATMs.

According to FDLE, 56-year-old Richard McWilliams charged with one count of organized fraud for stealing money from ATMs in Okaloosa, Bay, Walton, and Franklin County, as well as Houston County in Alabama that he was responsible for loading. forty two ATMs in all.

A company audit revealed $102,000 missing. Agents learned $100,000 from unknown sources were made into McWilliams’ bank account between January 2017 and June 2018. Williams has been booked in the Walton County Jail.