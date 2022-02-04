WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach man was arrested after he went door-to-door in the middle of the night dressed as a law enforcement officer, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Ulises Turrubiates

Ulises Chaves Turrubiates, 27, was arrested and charged with loitering, prowling, and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Early Thursday morning Turrubiates was seen on multiple ring doorbell cameras pulling on the door handles of residences located on Corte Pino in Santa Rosa Beach, deputies said.

Turrubiates was wearing a tactical vest and what appeared to be a black firearm tucked into the front, which was later discovered by deputies to be a mace shooting device shaped like a gun.

He was talking into the ring camera saying that he was looking for someone and that they were under arrest.

Deputies found Turrubiates near the intersection of East Julie Street and 1st Street who said he was looking for someone after a domestic dispute but was not trying to alarm anyone.