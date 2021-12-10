Santa could be taking a fishing trip in Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – Santa Claus is coming to town and he might just stay in town too.

He’s going on a fishing trip after his holiday roundabout and needs your help.

Kris Kringle partnered with Berkley fishing to narrow down five towns across the U.S.

Hartwell GA, Huntsville AL, Springfield IL, Long Beach CA … and of course Panama City Beach FL.

Voting is happening now on Berkley’s website, and if Panama City Beach wins Santa he has a big present for everyone here, a $25,000 dollar grant that will go towards the Kids Fishing Rodeo, and other annual beach events.

You can cast your vote until December 12th. Each voting entry also has the chance to win a prize package worth more than $500.