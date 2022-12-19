PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — ZooWorld animals were up early this morning anticipating Santa’s arrival.

He’ll be at the zoological park in Panama City Beach all week to take pictures for ‘Cajun Christmas.’

Next to Santa’s side will be ‘Buddy the Elf-igator.’ Buddy is a two-month-old alligator dressed in an elf costume. The two will be near the entrance of the zoo exhibits where fake snow will be stirring up a blizzard.

This week’s Cajun Christmas also includes a crafting table to make edible gifts for the zoo animals.

Assistant Park Director Jadena Terrell said there will also be a hot chocolate stand and a donut kiosk for the humans.

“This event gets us in the holiday spirit of course,” Terrell said. “It’s a special treat for all of the kids to be able to meet Santa. As well as it’s during our annual pass sale each year. So that way all of our locals and even tourists get a special price on their zoo membership.”

‘Single zoo memberships’ and ‘bring-a-friend memberships’ are $50 off now until December 24th, 2022.

It’s actually the same price to buy a membership right now as it is for daily admission to the zoo.

Santa will be set up for Cajun Christmas every day from 10 a.m.-3:00 p.m. until Christmas Eve.