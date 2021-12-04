Santa arrives at McKenzie Park for pictures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday morning from 9-12 pm. Santa was in McKenzie Park, taking pictures with young kids.

While children got their pictures, parents donated to the Gulf Coast Advocacy Center. Proceeds will go toward presents for children that are less fortunate.

Organizers expected between 45-50 families to get pictures taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. They also expected Saturday’s donations could allow the advocacy center to buy presents for 20-25 families.

“Seeing them happy with Santa, it’s not about the donations, it’s not about the money or anything like that,” Gulf Coast Advocacy Center Program Supervisor Stephanie Wood said. “We just want to bring something nice to the community that the children can enjoy.”