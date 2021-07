PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — Executive Producer, Rendy Lovelady, announced the full line-up for the SandJam Music Festival.

The Killers, AJR, and Shinedown will be the headliners for the three-day festival happening October 1-October 3rd.

Joining those artists will be The Struts, COIN, Dawes, Rival Sons, Pete Yorn, and more.

The festival will be held at Frank Brown Park.

