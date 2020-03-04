Sand Jam 2020 ticket prices set to increase

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s almost time for rock and roll to be live on stage in Panama City Beach but ticket prices will soon be increasing for this year’s Sand Jam Music Festival.

The three-day event will take place on the sandy beaches from April 24 – 26 as more than 20 bands will take the stage.

Headliners for this year are Shinedown, 311 and Weezer.

All tickets are sold as a package type deal and include admission for all three days.

“Part of the advantage of having such a great partnership with the Tourist Development Council, we try to promote tourism. All my life it’s been putting butts in seats as a concert promoter and as a manager, you’re always wanting to put butts in seats. Well all of a sudden, we switched the philosophy to putting heads in beds. So we make it to where you come to stay on the beach,” said Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady.

Currently, tickets range from $120 to around $350 for admissions but on Friday, the prices increase.

“The prices are stayed at right now and will go up on Friday at 8:00 a.m. You basically create every sole level of so many tickets that are sold, you have to go to the next level so Friday we go up on all tickets. Military tickets go up, general admission tickets go up and VIP goes up.”

See all the bands, when they’ll hit the stage and also buy tickets here.