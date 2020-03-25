Sam’s Club to offer new programs amid pandemic

Sam’s Club announced two new, nationwide programs aimed at helping seniors, as well as those with disabilities or a compromised immune system, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The programs will run Tuesday and Thursday of each week, from 7 – 9 a.m., until further notice.

As part of the first program, at-risk customers will be able to shop during those early hours before other customers, and the time slot includes access to optical centers and pharmacy services.

Sam’s Club also is rolling out a “Shop From Your Car” service, in which at-risk customers can arrive at a club location, and shop without ever leaving their car.

The concierge service allows those shoppers to park in a designated spot, place an order from their car and have an associate bring out the items.

Sam’s Club said these two programs are a business effort to take care of its members, as well as provide extra help at this time.

