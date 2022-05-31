BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The local Salvation Army chapter has a new resource to help people that are experiencing homelessness.

The goal is to give them the best shot at getting into a job and off of the streets with their new shower unit.

“One of the problems that our homeless community has is getting good hygiene because living on the street they don’t have access to laundry, showers, things of that nature,” Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Ed Binnix said. “So we have started giving five outfits per week to those living on the street. And now, we are going to have this shower unit and we are going to go around and deploy that for people to come in and get a shower.”

Every Tuesday The Salvation Army provides meals to the homeless and now they’ll be able to offer them a chance to take a warm shower, too.

The shower unit has eight showers and runs off two water heaters and a generator.

It’s been used in the past to help disaster victims and was deployed here during Hurricane Michael.

Maj. Binnix said they hope to use the truck more than once a week, but they need a truck to haul it and volunteers to man it.



“We absolutely need volunteers because the shower program is going to be volunteer intensive primarily because the showers need to be clean in between individuals,” Maj. Binnix said.

After showering, they’ll receive a voucher to get clothing from The Salvation Army store on 15th Street.



“They aren’t going to try to get a job wearing the same clothes they have been wearing for several days they can go in, present a great first impression to an employer and begin to turn their life around so they don’t have to live on the street,” Maj. Binnix said.

The Salvation Army also has a partnership with the Trane Air Conditioning in DeFuniak Springs to place people that are experiencing homelessness in jobs.

Maj. Binnix said they need a truck that can carry at least a ton.

If you’d like to donate money, volunteer or have a truck to donate, contact The Salvation Army at 850-769-5259.