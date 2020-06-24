Mosley football players and Salvation Army team up for food drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Salvation Army teamed up with the Mosley High School football team to distribute food on Wednesday morning to help families in need during COVID-19.

Over 100 cars were lined up at the start of the foord drive when the team got to work distributing snack boxes and 1,800 gallons of milk donated by milk company Borden.

Jacob Bloom, a Mosley football player and volunteer at Wednesday’s event, said the Salvation Army reached out for their help, and the team volunteered the 12 biggest guys on the team to help unload the truck carry boxes to families while the rest of the team practiced.

“The most important thing about being out here is just helping people,” Bloom said. “Because you know we got the fortunate thing about going back to practice and doing the things we love, so we’ve got to give back to our community and show them that we’re not just going to leave them hanging and that we’re going to be out here helping them through everything.”

The snack boxes were given out complete with a “class of 2020” beach ball for families with kids.

The Salvation Army is currently servicing eight counties with its food drives.