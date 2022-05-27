PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Saturday.

Items like can openers, pouches of wet food and reusable ice will not be taxed from May 28 until June 10. More expensive goods like batteries, coolers and portable generators will also not be taxed.

This is the first year that pet supplies will be tax-free.

“Well in general we can’t stress enough the importance of disaster preparedness, as we all experienced during Hurricane Michael. It’s of utmost importance,” Bay County Chamber of Commerce President Carol Roberts said.