PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Monday, July 24th marks the beginning of the back-to-school sales tax holiday.

This year, families can get in on the savings for two weeks.

Items included in the tax holiday are clothing, footwear, and certain accessories costing $100 or less.

Most school supplies including lunch boxes, and backpacks, costing 50 dollars or less, are tax-exempt.

Learning aid items, $30 or less, and computers and computer-related accessories, $1,500 or less, are also tax-exempt.

The savings last until August 6th.

For a full detailed list of all items that qualify click here.