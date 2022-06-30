PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A sales tax exemption on energy-efficient goods begins on Friday.

Washing machines, dryers and water heaters under $1,500 are exempt from sales tax, as long as they’re energy efficient. Refrigerators and freezers under $3,000 are also exempt.

“I don’t think we ever had an exemption that lasted a year,” Appliance Center President Robert Hurst said. “So that’s great news for everybody with the way the economy is, with inflation hurting everybody.”

Hurst said half of the stores’ refrigerators comply with the exemption. 40% of washers and dryers will be discounted.

“The last time there was business went through the roof,” Appliance Center Sales Manager Joe Pilleteri said. “I mean we could barely keep inventory in stock actually. And this sales tax is going to go on for about a year so it’s going to be very significant. And we’re expected to be very busy, we’re getting ready for it now.”

Pilleteri said the store is increasing its inventory to prepare for the year-long exemption.

So we’re doing everything we can to fill our warehouses up with all these energy-efficient appliances.”