Sale of liquor could be added to special ballot in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County residents may be voting on the sale of liquor in the county if enough people sign the petition in the next 60 days.

According to our media partner, Washington County News, petitions to place the sale of liquor in Washington County on a special ballot are arriving in voter’s mailboxes.

This is the first step in having the sale of liquor put on the county ballot. The petition must gain the signature of 25 percent of Washington County’s registered voters.

The group who started the petition, Advance Washington County, said this is about economic development not easier access to alcohol.

However, some said the impact on family life in the county wouldn’t be worth the potential economic development.

The deadline foe the needed signatures is at the end of September.

