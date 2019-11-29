Sailors spend holidays on mission

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time with close friends and family is the best part of the holidays.

Traditions, a good laugh and even better food are all things we look forward to but it’s easy to forget those who don’t have the opportunity to be home for the holidays.

As training continues, sailors at Naval Support Activity Panama City are missing out on holiday celebrations.

For many of the dive school candidates, missing holidays is something they’re getting used to.

“I ended up missing my first anniversary with my wife because of this training,” said Dive Candidate, Nicholas Oh.

His classmate, Sydney Dailey, is missing her very first holiday from her family this Thanksgiving.

“My family is more upset about it but I feel fine. We have people from our class, like their wives coming down or family members coming down and so they’re hosting Thanksgiving at different places so we have somewhere to go which is really nice,” Dailey said.

Even though it may be in the untraditional sense, Dailey and Oh say their classmates are family.

“We’ll be thinking about our loved ones and obviously there will be times that it’s hard but at the same time, our class is really close so we try to take care of each other. Everything will be worth it at the end of the day,” Oh said.

Making sure no one was alone on the holiday, ND2 Kevin Kollar says they’ll have their own celebrations for comrades only.

“Whoever is here from my class, we’ll be meeting up and spending time with people, that’s what the holiday is about,” Kollar said.