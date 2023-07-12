PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After a month that saw numerous drownings and dozens of water rescues in the gulf. It’s important now more than ever to stay informed on ways you can keep yourself and your loved ones safe even while in the calm waters of a swimming pool.

Experts say the most important tips to know when getting in the water include swimming with a partner or under lifeguard supervision, having barriers with a lock that can keep young or unattended children out, and always using an approved lifevest for young children.

Experts also recommend people get CPR and first aid certified in case disaster strikes.

“It’s a great point. If you do own a pool go out and get CPR and first aid certified,” said Bay County Boys & Girls Club CEO Hank Hill. “There’s online courses that you can go take. American Red Cross has a lot of different resources out there. You can also go to their website and pick up tips and tricks as well.”

Florida ranks near the top of the country in pool drownings since 2019.

For a full list of tips, tricks, and techniques on how to stay safe while in the water be sure to check out the American Red Cross’ website.

