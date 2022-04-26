BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Northwest Florida Health Network for a ‘Community Partnership Take Back Day’.

On Thursday, April 28th you can drop off any unused, expired, or unwanted prescription medication at the Sheriff’s Office.

You can drive-thru and simply hand off unwanted prescription medication from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., deputies will make sure they’re disposed of properly.

This is an effort to prevent people from flushing their old meds down the toilet, throwing them in the trash, or creating potential dangers.

“You’ve got these unused medications in the home, you have your grandkids come in and you’re not even thinking about it. It has maybe been sitting there a year or more and they get curious. You don’t want that to happen and especially if it’s a painkiller,” said Ruth Corley, Bay County Sheriff’s Office public information officer. “We have actually had instances where we have had to arrest kids because they took pills from the house, whether it was their parent’s home or their grandparents’ home, they resold them to kids at school and got themselves into a lot of trouble.”

If you can’t make it Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office will still take your old medications.

They have a drug disposal container available in the lobby, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.