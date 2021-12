WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An RV caught fire on Saturday afternoon near Highway 83 in Walton County.

The RV was completely engulfed in flames.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Northbound traffic was diverted onto Sunrise Road and southbound traffic was completely blocked.

Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, Walton County Fire Rescue and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded.

No other information is available but News 13 will report new details as we get them.