PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Rutherford student was arrested Wednesday after bringing a weapon to school, Bay District School officials said.

“This morning, thanks to students who reported something, we recovered a weapon from a student’s car that was parked in the parking lot,” district officials wrote in a news release. “The student who brought the weapon to school has been arrested, and severe school-based and legal consequences will follow. We understand situations like this are terrifying for all of us, and while we don’t want to alarm you, we do want to make sure we’re communicating as transparently as possible.”

More information about the incident has not yet been released. However, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford and Superintendent Bill Husfelt plan to hold a news conference about the situation this afternoon.

