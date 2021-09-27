Update: Eight students detained, pellet gun recovered after Rutherford incident

Rutherford High School was locked down Monday after a disturbance on campus.

UPDATE 3 p.m.: SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies released more information about a riot that forced a lock down and a heavy police response at Rutherford High School Monday.

Here is their full news release:

BCSO released this image of the pellet pistol taken from a student at Rutherford High School Monday.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Rutherford High School campus at 1000 School Avenue in Panama City at about 1:30 this afternoon. There was a report of a physical fight involving about fifty students in the school’s courtyard area. 

BCSO deputies arrived along with Springfield Police Department, Panama City Police Department, Bay District Schools Safety and Security, and Parker Police Department. As law enforcement took control of the incident, information was developed there was a female student on campus with a firearm.

The female student was identified and located in a classroom. She had a pellet pistol in her possession. Pellet pistols are made to look almost exactly like a real handgun. The student has been arrested.

Law enforcement has the incident under control and is processing the scene and conducting interviews. Approximately eight students have been detained and criminal charges are anticipated.”

Our previous story is below:

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Rutherford High School was locked down Monday afternoon because of a fight, school officials said.

Bay District officials said in an alert to parents that the students had a fight based on “social media posts.”

“Those students who chose to break the rules are now dealing with school-based and legal consequences,” they added.

The incident brought a heavy police presence to the area.

School officials added that Rutherford will be locked down until 3 p.m. when the school day ends.

