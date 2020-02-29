Rutherford High holds first Black History Showcase

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — As Black History Month is winding down, students at Rutherford High are celebrating African- Americans and the contributions made to our country.

On Friday evening, the school’s auditorium was filled for the first-ever Black History Showcase the Rams have seen.

Activities Coordinator Jessica Brantley says she and a team of teachers came up with the concept but the excitement from the students to get involved made it happen.

Performances included dances, poetry readings, spoken words and more.

While the night was full of excitement and fun, Brantley says it also was rich in history.

“I think it’s very important for students to know their history but it’s not just black history, it’s American history and it’s just important for them to know where they came from and for them to celebrate that,” she said.

Brantley says she hopes they can continue this tradition for years to come.

