Rutherford High continues collecting prom dresses and suits for students

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuxes, ball gowns, and jewelry are a huge part of the prom experience for high schoolers across the country.

Here locally that opportunity to dress up for the festivities has become harder and harder.

For years, Rutherford has hosted its annual prom dress drive just in time for Spring dances.

Students have been able to find their perfect dress and leave with a smile on their faces.

“Amazed, I was amazed. I didn’t think the dresses here would look right on me but it did so I’m very proud.” said 11th Grader, Markeyiah Lowder.

This year they are helping students dress for both prom and the military ball, with a variety of prom wear.

“I like it. There’s a lot of cute dresses here. I love everything, plus they have it in all sizes. So it’s really great, they got short dresses, long dresses, flowy dresses, I love it.” said Lowder.

The school has also gotten donations from the VFW, Bay High, and Chautauqua.

“That’s a lot of money if you don’t have it. So one of the things we were hoping to do is offset that cost so the kids can put their money towards maybe going to dinner or having fun,” said Senior Class Sponsor, Beverly Barron.

Students say it has been fun finding the perfect dress and accessories.

“They’re so excited, kids on this side of town and all over the county have been through so much. But to dress up and put some bling on, to feel like a young lady and show out it’s so exciting. We just oo and ahh.” said Barron.

You can tell when the girls really like something and come out because they’re so excited. It’s fun to see the joy and the light in their eyes because they’ve had so much other conflict and craziness in the last 3 years.” said Senior Class Sponsor, Lyn Byrd.

Leaders with the drive say helping out the guys is just as important.

“Don’t forget our young men. We could use suits, all sizes, dress pants, dress shirts, any of those items would be fantastic. So girls or guys if you have any room in your closet, and you need some more space.” said Byrd.

Any donations you might have can be brought directly to Rutherford High School until April 8th.