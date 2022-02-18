PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rutherford is adding coding classes for students interested in a career in STEM. This year Rutherford added a new class for students to learn Python coding and a “Girls Who Code” club.

“We have some students that they fall in love with it and they pick it up very quickly,” Rutherford CTE Teacher Jessica Brantley said. “And so if they can earn that industry certification it’s something that they can take with them and possibly get jobs after graduation.”

Brantley received a $50,000 grant from Florida Power and Light, that will be used to buy equipment for her coding class.

“Bringing in the latest technology as far as tabletop computers, and laptops and tablets, additional 3D printers, laser cutters,” Brantley said. “We want the kids to be exposed to all different kinds of technology.”

Brantley also leads the “Girls Who Code” club. The club gives girls an opportunity to learn more about a field, that is traditionally male-oriented.

“It really does make you feel special because you’re learning with all these girls that are really friendly and you have meetings with them,” Vanessa Mayberry, a Rutherford seventh-grader said. “And you really get to know each other and the program.”

Mayberry said the club gives the 19 girls an opportunity to learn skillsets that they couldn’t learn at other schools.

“I hope to gain the knowledge to be able to code correctly and not make mistakes as much as I do right now while I learn,” Mayberry said.