PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rutherford’s IB program will be changing next year. Students enrolled in the Air Force JROTC and in the Construction Academy will soon be able to take IB courses, in addition to their programs.

Students in those two pathways can take two or more IB classes. The program will also have a personal and professional skills class where speakers from local businesses teach students what workplace environments are like.

“The traditional diploma program is a fantastic way to prepare students for college and careers,” Rutherford IB Coordinator Cathy Rutland said. “But it’s an all-in program where they’re taking those college-level IB classes for two years in 11th and 12th grade. The career program combines the workplace skills, career and technical education with those IB courses.”

Rutland said students will be able to enroll in any IB course. The program will teach resume writing and communication skills.