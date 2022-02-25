JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine will more than likely impact industries across the board including agriculture.

Experts said we get a lot of fertilizer from Russia and now some are worried how supplies are prices could be impacted in the coming months.

Jackson County’s UF/IFAS Extension Office Director, Doug Mayo, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine could be the latest hit to the farming industry.

“We don’t know yet how bad that’s going to be, but we know we get a lot of fertilizer from Russaia.” Mayo said.

Russia’s role in producing fertilizer could cause prices to rise even more. He said inflation was already a problem, but the invasion adds a new unknown piece to the equation.

“Now there’s even more concern, because Russia is a major supplier of the products that we put in our fertilizers to grow crops and the crops in our area that are really affected on the largest acreage will be cotton and corn but really all of our crops have to be fertilized,” Mayo said.

Russia produces all three major elements of fertilizer, nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium.

“They’re the number two producer of potassium,” Mayo said. “Canada is actually the highest producer but, so certainly we can export from those other countries, but when you disrupt a global supply chain and it’s in high demand and everybody who grows food has to buy fertilizer it just makes – you know you have less of it, and there’s more demand, and more competition, and prices is only going to get worse.”

Spanish Trail Farms owner, Trenton Childs, said despite the concerns they can’t stop growing crops.

“We’ve got to keep going,” Childs said. “We’ve got no choice but to keep going. We quit, can’t pay your bills so we’ve got to make the best of it and hope everything comes together.”

If fertilizer continues to rise, farmers may have to make some tough choices but finding another supplier isn’t really another option.

“Well it’s high everywhere,” Childs said. “You can’t really go somewhere else you’ve got to have it the biggest thing you can’t cut back because if you don’t put into it you’re not going to get it back.”

Mayo said there are a lot of unknowns because the invasion happened a few days ago. He adds all of the compounding issues make it hard for a farmer to make a living.