MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Friends, family, and colleagues of the Honorable Russell S. Roberts gathered at the Jackson County Courthouse for his investiture ceremony Friday afternoon.

Appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis, Roberts will be joining the 14th Judicial Circuit of Florida as a circuit judge.

He is a 1991 honor graduate of Marianna High and after law school clerked at the District Court of Appeals in Mississippi.

Then after returning back home to Marianna, he began his private practice of law which has spanned the last 20 years.

He was also a part-time public defender handling felony cases in Jackson County.

“Very grateful and humbled for the support I have received and the appointment of this position,” Roberts said. “I’ll work hard to make the constituents of this circuit and Governor DeSantis proud for the appointment that he gave me.”

Judge Roberts added that one of his main goals is to get the caseload down so residents “can get to court and have their cases resolved in a timely manner.”