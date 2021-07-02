Royal Flippin’ Skateboard Deck Design Exhibit kicks off at Panama City Center for the Arts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay Arts Alliance is challenging artists to think outside the box — or outside the canvas — as part of the Royal Flippin’ Skateboard Deck Design Challenge.

Local artists of all ages designed boards with vivid colors and unique patterns — some of them are now on display at the Panama City Center for the Arts for a special exhibit.

Greg Barry works at a local skate shop and said the exhibit means a lot to the skateboarding community.

“The fact that’s celebrating skateboarding and that means so much to so many kids here that aren’t really well represented in this town is awesome and like — they should know that this space exists for them,” Barry said.

Shiloh Murrell was also at Friday’s opening reception and said the creativity along with the feeling acceptance is what makes this exhibit stand out to him.

“Just like the way that they’re just so readily accepting of skateboarding it like really it warms my heart just because I’ve been skating since I was like a little pre-teen,” Murrell said. “But especially with some of the people there’s like a board with like a tutu and shoes hanging off of it just like a lot of people thinking really just outside the box which is really just cool to see.”

Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director, Jayson Kretzer, said it feels great to welcome people back to the gallery after a year of social distancing.

“I think as the vaccines were rolling out and people are looking to come out and reconnect with each other,” Kretzer said. “It’s been a long, hard year leading up to now but this is exciting and seeing the smiles have already got me happy for the night.”

Kretzer said this event is special because it’s a community driven event. The exhibit will run until July 31st and is free.