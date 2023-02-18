PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens were at Rosenwald High School Saturday afternoon to learn about the founding Black families in Panama City.

DADSRA hosted the event for people interested in learning more about historically thriving Black families in Bay County.

There were presentations and artifacts that are held at A.D. Harris. Organizers said it’s important for community members to remember their history.

“It’s very, very important that people know their history,” Former DADSRA Executive Director Michelle Bryant said. “It’s been noted that if you don’t know your history, then you don’t know much at all. So what we wanted to do was start a program that allows locals here to learn more about their history.”