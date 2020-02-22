Rosenwald High School garden program making a come back

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–When Hurricane Michael hit, it destroyed the student maintained garden at Rosenwald High School.

“It kind of blew away all of our hard work and it kind of broke everybody’s hearts,” said Alice Farris, a student.

Now more than one year later, the program is making a return. All thanks to the support of Mercy Chefs, a non-profit teaching students how to cook and garden.

“What we’re hoping to do is help them through the work that we do, help them find hope in some cases,” said Dave Terrazas, Managing Chef with Mercy Chefs.

The food they harvest supporting Mercy Chef’s community feeding program, operated out of Oscar Patterson.

“As they’re learning how to cut veggies and cook them properly in my kitchen next store, we’ll be harvesting right out of the garden using that harvest,” said Terrazas.

Terrazas is teaching them how to grow everything from squash to corn to beans.

Students say they’re excited to be learning hands-on skills once again.

“It was my favorite class, so growing again and everything it made me very very happy,” Farris said.

Students also said they get more out of the class than just a grade. “Them bringing something back like this is really just a fun thing just to be able to get out of class for a little bit and do something that puts your mind at ease,” said James Green, a student.

Mercy Chef’s will continue to assist Rosenwald with the program for the remainder of the school year.