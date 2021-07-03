Rosemary Beach man thrown from bike after being hit by a car

ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 31-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while riding his bike Saturday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a gray sedan was heading west on County Road 30A near Allen Loop.

The bicyclist was crossing the road heading north in a marked crosswalk on a bike. The driver of the sedan failed to notice the bicyclist and as a result, the front right of the sedan hit the right side of the man on his bike.

Authorities said the man was thrown from his bike and landed on the ground in the west lane.

The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.