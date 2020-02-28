Rooms With A Purpose to hold Bunco fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local nonprofit organization, Rooms With A Purpose, will hold a Bunco Fundraiser March 19 at the Arc of the Bay/St. Andrew Bay Center.

Rooms With A Purpose is based in Lynn Haven and works to provide dream bedroom makeovers for children with life challenging illnesses.

Bunco is a game typically played with 12 or more players and three dice, watch the segment above for further explanation on the fundraiser and game being played.

Tickets for the fundraiser start at $25, if they are purchased after March 12, the price increases to $35.

The organization also is looking for volunteers and children to create rooms for. Contact information is available using this link.

