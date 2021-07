PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This upcoming Tuesday Rooms with a Purpose will hold ‘Roll for a Cause.’

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. for early shopping and the games begin at 6:00 p.m. at the St. Andrew’s Bay Center.

The group said they still have a few seats left for bunco — tickets are $35.

If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, click here.