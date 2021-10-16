Rooms with a Purpose renovated 23rd bedroom

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One Panama City girl received a brand new bedroom on Saturday. 

Rooms with a Purpose renovated Haley Forbes’s room with brand new flooring, ceiling, and paint on the walls. They also build a new desk and redecorated her bed. 

The local non-profit added the teenager’s anime drawings to the walls. Formerly Forbes’ drawings were tucked in a folder. 

As rooms with a purpose reconstructed the room, they supplied the Forbes family with a night on the beach, a dinner, and a day of relaxation at Dave & Buster’s. 

“It’s a blessing for sure,” mother Tonya Forbes said. “I’m so glad we got this opportunity so she could have this space to herself.”

