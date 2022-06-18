BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday was an exciting day for a local boy who was surprised with a brand new bedroom.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office escorted a 7-year-old boy named Bryson to his house for the reveal of his new Spiderman bedroom.

And it’s all thanks to a local non-profit called Rooms With A Purpose.

The organization designs and decorates the rooms for children.

Not only did he get the spiderman room of his dreams, Chief Deputy Joel Heape from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office let Bryson be a deputy for the day.

He was given his very own sheriff’s badge and patch.

Rooms With A Purpose give a child a room makeover every two to three months.

If you’re interested in getting involved with Rooms With A Purpose visit their Facebook page.